Nov 1 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week even as average pump prices dipped slightly, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand dropped 2.7 percent in the week to Oct. 28 compared with the same week in 2010, the report showed. Gasoline demand declined 0.4 percent versus the week to Oct. 21, it said.

Average retail gasoline prices across the country fell 2 cents from the previous week to $3.45 a gallon last week, but were up 23.2 percent from a year earlier, MasterCard said.

The four-week moving average for gasoline demand, down 2.8 percent last week compared with year-earlier levels, fell for the 32nd consecutive time.