GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. gasoline demand rose 2.5 percent last week as motorists filled up for the Presidents Day holiday but was down 6.9 percent from a year ago, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
In the latest week to Feb. 24, gasoline prices rose 7 cents to average $3.60 a gallon nationally, and were 11.1 percent higher than a year earlier, MasterCard said.
The four-week moving average demand dropped 6 percent compared with last year, the 49th consecutive year-over-year decline.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks. (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year