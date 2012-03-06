NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. retail gasoline
demand fell 1.5 percent last week and was also down 6.5 percent
compared with the same week last year, as prices at the pump
shot up, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on
Tuesday.
A gallon of gasoline on average sold in the week to March 2
for $3.75 across service stations in the country, 15 cents
higher than in the previous week and 9.3 percent more expensive
than a year ago.
The four-week moving average demand dipped for the 50th
straight week, down 6.3 percent from a year ago.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)