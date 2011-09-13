* Demand down 3.5 pct year-on-year - MasterCard

* Demand fell 2.4 pct week-on-week

* Four-week average demand down 2.7 pct

* Average gasoline price up 3.00 cents from last week

NEW YORK, Sept 13 High pump prices slashed U.S. gasoline consumption and forced cost-concious motorists off the road this summer, making this driving season the worst for gasoline demand since 2009, MasterCard said on Tuesday.

As a further sign of declining demand, gas stations saw fewer customers this Labor Day weekend, the last holiday before the start of school and the end of summer vacation season, MasterCard added.

Retail gasoline sales last week, including the last two days of the Labor Day weekend, fell 3.5 percent from a year ago and demand was seen 2.4 percent lower than the previous week, according to MasterCard's weekly report compiled from credit card data and other check and cash sales estimates. [ID:nEGE7DB02O]

Prices rose 3.00 cents last week to $3.63 a gallon, up 36.6 percent from a year ago.

Even worse, the four-week average demand, which has been on a steady slide since the end of March, fell for the 25th straight time last week. It was seen 2.7 percent lower than the same period a year ago.

The summer had started on a better note. A price rout in the futures market in May, followed by a similar slide in pump prices from their peaks just under $4 a gallon, had lifted demand in June. But this growth was reversed when pump prices first leveled off then rose in July.

"We didn't have a spectacular start to the summer in the first place but we saw further declines in July and August with the higher prices. We're nowhere near pre-recession levels," John Gamel, gasoline analyst at MasterCard said.

Tropical Storm Leo in the Gulf Coast and wildfires in Texas were also to blame for the latest dip but high prices remain the main culprit, Gamel said.

"We did not see any Labor Day boost this year. The only recent rise in demand was in the week to Aug. 26 and that was because of Hurricane Irene," he added.

Residents of U.S. Eastern Seaboard states filled up their tanks in the days before Hurricane Irene hit there to temporarily lift national average demand three weeks ago.

MasterCard says consumers are reacting to price hikes by consolidating trips, driving slowly, and buying smaller, more fuel-efficient cars.

MasterCard Advisors estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales activity in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for all other payment forms including cash and checks. MasterCard Advisors is a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N).

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)