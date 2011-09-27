* High prices keep consumers away from the pump

* Gasoline demand down 2.7 percent year-on-year

* Demand down 2 percent from previous week

* Prices fall 6 cents, still 31.4 percent up year-on-year (Adds graphic)

Sept 27 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell again last week as consumers balked at high pump prices, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand dropped 2.7 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 23 as prices, though down 6 cents a gallon from the previous week, were 31.4 percent higher than a year before at $3.56 a gallon.

"Year-over-year declines in gasoline consumption persist under elevated prices at the pump as well as economic uncertainty," John Gamel, gasoline analyst for MasterCard Advisors SpendingPulse, said in the report.

Gasoline consumption fell 2 percent from the previous week, the report said. Demand seasonally drops in the weeks after the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend in early September.

The four-week moving average for demand, down 2.9 percent last week compared with year-ago levels, has fallen for 27 consecutive weeks, the data showed.

