March 24 U.S. road travel rose by 2 percent in January over last year, setting a new record for the month helped by lower gas prices and mild weather, government data showed on Thursday.

Motorists logged 240.7 billion miles on U.S. roads in January, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in New York; Writing by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)