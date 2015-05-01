(Repeats April 30 column without changes. John Kemp is a
Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 30 California's gasoline sales are
rising rapidly as cheaper fuel, rising consumer confidence and a
steadily improving economy encourage motorists to use their cars
more.
Fuel wholesalers reported sales of 1.216 billion gallons of
gasoline in January, up by 3.6 percent or 42 million gallons
compared with the same month a year earlier.
Gasoline consumption has been rising since mid-2013 after
declining for the previous seven years, according to records
published by the Board of Equalization, which collects excise
tax on fuel sales.
But the rate of growth has accelerated markedly since August
2014, which strongly suggests the change in trend is linked to a
drop in fuel prices (link.reuters.com/vyp64w).
Every state in the union imposes an excise tax on motor fuel
sales and the records of the state tax authorities provide the
most comprehensive and accurate measurement of fuel demand.
California is the largest gasoline market in the country,
accounting for more than one in every ten gallons of gasoline
sold nationwide.
The reported increase in gasoline sales translates into
extra demand of more than 32,000 barrels per day compared with
the same period in 2014.
If the increase is mirrored across the country, it would
imply that demand is running about 300,000 barrels per day
higher than this time last year.
Interestingly, demand for gasoline seems to be rising more
rapidly than diesel, at least in California, which suggests the
driving boom is being led by private motorists rather than
freight and logistics firms.
Evidence of increasing gasoline consumption is consistent
with other data showing more traffic on California's highway
network.
Traffic volumes in January 2015 were 2.4 percent higher than
in the same month a year earlier, according to Caltrans, the
state department of transportation.
The rise in driving appears to be sustained with
year-over-year increases of 4.9 percent reported in February and
3.3 percent in March.
Increased driving and fuel sales are not confined to the
Golden State. Traffic counts from other states also point to
rising car use.
Federal Highway Administration records, which aggregate
traffic counts from state agencies, show national traffic
volumes were 2.8 percent higher in February year on year.
State data also show fuel sales rising. In Texas, the second
largest gasoline market, fuel sales were 5.7 percent higher in
the first quarter of 2015 than a year earlier, according to the
state comptroller.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)