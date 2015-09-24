(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 24 OPEC's bid to curb production of
high-cost oil is taking time to produce results but the
organisation is already making good progress on its other
objective of stimulating fuel demand.
In the first half of the year, gasoline deliveries into U.S.
local markets jumped by 4.3 percent compared with the same
period in 2014, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
The United States is the world's largest gasoline consumer
and its gasoline demand accounts for 10 percent of all crude and
condensates produced worldwide.
In the first six months of 2015, U.S. gasoline consumption
rose at the fastest rate since 1985 - another occasion on which
the real price of oil halved over 12 months and stimulated
demand (link.reuters.com/xux65w).
U.S. gasoline sales have fallen or stagnated for the last
decade as the high cost of fuel encouraged motorists to use
their cars less and buy smaller and more fuel efficient
vehicles.
But the sharp drop in fuel prices since the middle of last
year is stimulating demand again by encouraging more driving and
motorists to purchase much bigger and heavier vehicles.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, the volume
of traffic on U.S. roads in the first half, measured in
vehicle-miles travelled, was up 3.5 percent compared with 2014
(link.reuters.com/byx65w).
Rising economic output, employment, wages and incomes are
all helping spur increased driving as more drivers make the
daily commute (link.reuters.com/daz65w).
But traffic volumes are increasing faster than most measures
of economic activity, incomes and employment, so it seems likely
cheaper fuel prices are also encouraging motorists to use their
cars more.
Cheaper fuel is also encouraging motorists to start buying
larger vehicles. Car sales were down nearly 3 percent in
January-August compared with 2014, but light truck sales surged
10 percent, according to Wards Auto.
In the first eight months of 2014, the ratio of car/truck
sales split roughly 48/52, but in the same period of 2015 the
ratio split 45/55.
Truck sales as a percentage of total light duty vehicle
sales are running at the highest share on record, according to
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as low fuel prices
make trucks more attractive.
Prodded by federal fuel efficiency standards, both cars and
trucks are using less fuel than before, but the shift towards
bigger vehicles is helping stimulate more consumption.
OPEC's decision to maintain output and allow prices to fall
is having a double impact on demand: traffic is growing faster
than the economy, and fuel sales are growing faster than
traffic.
U.S. gasoline sales in the first half of this year were
running 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) ahead of the first half of
2014, enough to make a small but significant dent in global
oversupply.
And the pick-up in motoring is not confined to the United
States. The volume of traffic on Britain's roads is growing at
the fastest rate since 2002, according to the UK Department for
Transport.
The critical question for OPEC and the oil market is whether
fuel demand will continue growing at this pace in 2016.
The trend towards more light truck sales should keep
boosting fuel demand, at least compared with the previous trend,
provided gasoline prices remain low.
Continued economic expansion, employment growth and income
gains should also be positive for fuel sales in the United
States and Europe.
With demand increasing and non-OPEC crude oil supplies
forecast to decline in 2016 the oil market is gradually moving
back towards balance.
