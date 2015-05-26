(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON May 26 California motorists consumed an
extra 34,500 barrels of gasoline every day in February compared
with the same month last year, state tax records show.
The state is just part of a nationwide surge in driving that
has pushed U.S. gasoline consumption up by more than 300,000
barrels per day compared with last year.
California drivers filled their cars with 1.148 billion
gallons of gasoline in February, about 40.5 million gallons more
than in February 2014, an increase of almost 3.7 percent.
The Golden State has the most expensive gasoline in the
country owing to its relative isolation, special fuel
formulations and high level of tax.
The state collects 66 cents per gallon in state and federal
gasoline taxes, second only to Pennsylvania on 70 cents, and far
above the national average of 49 cents, according to the
American Petroleum Institute.
But thanks to the plunge in crude oil prices, February's
average pump price was just $2.76, down nearly $1 per gallon
compared with 12 months earlier.
Sharply lower prices have fuelled the fastest growth in
gasoline use for a decade, according to the state Board of
Equalization (link.reuters.com/daz74w).
Since then, crude oil prices have rebounded, which could
crimp further growth in gasoline demand over the next few
months.
Refinery problems have added to the upward pressure on pump
prices in the state. Exxon's Torrance refinery has been plagued
with equipment breakdowns, emergency flaring and unplanned
maintenance.
At the start of the third week in May, California pump
prices had risen to $3.86, and were just 35 cents cheaper than
at the same point last year, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
In the rest of the country, however, gasoline is still much
cheaper than a year ago. The nationwide average pump price is 90
cents per gallon lower than in the third week of May 2014,
compared with $1.13 lower in February.
AS CALIFORNIA GOES ...
Prices across the country at the start of the summer driving
season are the lowest since 2009, the American Automobile
Association says.
With such a major price incentive, there is no surprise
motorists are using their cars more for discretionary
non-work-related trips.
Traffic on the interstate network as well as state and local
roads has been growing strongly over the last year, according to
the Federal Highway Administration.
The number of miles driven across all the nation's roads was
almost 4 percent higher in March 2015 than in March 2014.
The fastest growth is occurring on the rural interstate and
other rural arterial roads, consistent with a big increase in
leisure-related driving rather than commuting.
Traffic volume on the rural interstates was almost 6 percent
higher in the 12 months ending in March 2015 compared with the
prior period.
Rural driving was hit hardest between 2005 and 2013 and is
now rebounding more quickly, thanks to cheaper fuel (link.reuters.com/jaz74w).
Traffic is growing fastest in the states of the southern
Atlantic seaboard, the Midwest and the West Coast, according to
the federal highway agency.
U.S. driving and sales tax data is consistent with reports
of strong consumer fuel demand from marketers and analysts such
as Aramco, Vitol and the Energy Information Administration.
Vitol estimates that worldwide demand for all fuels is
growing at 1.4-1.5 million barrels per day compared with 2014
("Oil market buoyed by product demand", May 20).
Coupled with strong demand in parts of Asia and Latin
America, it helps explain why the fuel markets have been able to
absorb strong refining runs without a slump in refining margins.
But strong growth in fuel demand depends crucially on prices
remaining moderate and significantly lower than prior-year
levels.
The need to keep gasoline demand growing briskly to
rebalance the global oil market is one factor likely to cap
further increases in the price of oil.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)