By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 22 U.S. gasoline demand is
increasing as motorists opt for bigger vehicles and drive more,
encouraged by the sharp drop in fuel prices and an improving
employment market.
Increased fuel consumption in the United States and other
advanced economies is one way lower oil prices will rebalance
the market. Coupled with falling output from the major U.S.
shale plays, increasing demand will gradually eliminate excess
supply over the course of 2015 and 2016.
Gasoline consumption was at a near-record seasonal level in
the final three months of 2014, according to the Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
In October, U.S. refiners and importers supplied almost 9.2
million barrels of gasoline per day to customers in the United
States, which was about 250,000 barrels per day or 2.8 percent
more than in the same month a year earlier (link.reuters.com/sum83w).
Weekly consumption data shows strong sales volumes
maintained through the end of the year, according to the EIA (link.reuters.com/vum83w).
Weekly estimates are less accurate than the monthly numbers
so they must be employed with care. But both weekly and monthly
estimates are consistent with other data showing strong growth
in fuel demand in the final few months of 2014.
U.S. motorists and truckers drove more than 3 trillion miles
in the 12 months ending in November, according to the Federal
Highway Administration, the highest level of driving since July
2008.
The number of miles travelled had been broadly flat between
2009 and 2013, even as the economy recovered and U.S. population
rose. But from early 2014, the number of miles travelled has
risen sharply (link.reuters.com/xum83w).
Increased driving has coincided with a strong improvement in
the labour market and a sharp drop in gasoline prices. Average
pump prices, including taxes, have fallen 43 percent since late
June 2014, according to the EIA.
Car buyers are also opting for vehicles which get fewer
miles to the gallon. Adjusted average fuel economy for new cars
purchased in December was just 25.1 miles per gallon, down from
a high of 25.8 mpg in August, according to the University of
Michigan Transportation Research Institute (www.umich.edu/~umtriswt/EDI_sales-weighted-mpg.html).
Reports from motor manufacturers and distributors confirm
larger vehicles that consume more fuel, including light trucks
and sport utility vehicles, sold particularly well in the final
months of 2014.
There is no evidence for a similar pick up in distillate
consumption - which is mainly used by commercial trucking firms,
railroads and to heat homes and other buildings, rather than
private motorists (link.reuters.com/bym83w).
Gasoline consumption was actually lower in 2013 than it had
been in 2005, even though the U.S. population had increased by
20 million and real disposable incomes were up by almost $2,500
per capita over the period.
The high cost of motoring enforced major changes in driving
behaviour and car buying between 2005 and 2013 in the United
States. Consumers made fewer discretionary trips and chose
smaller vehicles. But all that has started to change as gasoline
prices fall to their lowest level since March 2007.
In time, cheaper oil prices should also stimulate greater
demand from trucking companies and airlines as the incentive to
economise on fuel consumption is blunted.
