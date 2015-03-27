(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 27 California's gasoline sales are
rising at some of the fastest rates for a decade, as an
improving economy and lower fuel prices encourage more driving,
according to state tax records.
Gasoline sales in December were 2.6 percent higher than the
same month a year earlier, according to records published on
Thursday by the California Board of Equalization, the agency
responsible for collecting fuel taxes.
Gasoline sales have been gradually rising since June 2013,
but there has been a marked acceleration in sales since August
2014, coinciding with the sharp drop in fuel prices (link.reuters.com/jyn44w).
California motorists consumed almost 960,000 barrels of
gasoline per day in 2014, equivalent to about 1 percent of
global oil demand.
Increased sales in December were equivalent to an extra
24,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared with the same period a
year earlier.
That may not sound much, but if increased sales being
reported in California are reflected nationwide, it would amount
an increase of almost 220,000 bpd.
There is no reason to believe California's motorists are
behaving differently to those in other states.
Fuel tax records from Texas, the second largest market after
the Golden State, show a similar trend.
Roadside monitoring stations across the entire national
highway network also show a marked acceleration in traffic
volumes since the middle of 2014.
For the time being, stronger demand is confined to gasoline.
Diesel sales at the end of last year were little changed
compared with the same period in 2013.
The gasoline/diesel split suggests extra demand is coming
from private motorists since gasoline is mostly used in private
cars and small trucks while diesel dominates the medium and
heavy truck sector.
According to Caltrans, the state department of
transportation, the volume of traffic on California's state
highways grew by 2.6 percent last year, the fastest rate since
2002.
Traffic volumes picked up even more in January and
especially February, when Caltrans estimates traffic was 4.9
percent higher than in the corresponding month in 2014.
All the real-time indicators point to a big increase in
driving across the United States as the economic situation
improves and lower fuel prices encourage motorists to get behind
the wheel more often.
If driving continues to grow at recent rates, the United
States could see the strongest gasoline demand this summer since
2008.
(Editing by David Evans)