By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 12 In a long-running battle
between oil refiners and the U.S. farm lobby over the future of
ethanol fuel, biofuel producers may have just made a small, but
important dent in big oil's formidable defenses.
Over the past few months, privately held retailers Kum & Go
and Sheetz have become the first significant chains to announce
plans to start selling E15, a gasoline with 15 percent of
ethanol, 50 percent more than the typical U.S. blend.
By the end of 2016, those two retailers plan to add E15 at
pumps at 125 stations. That will more than double the number of
U.S. outlets offering cheaper fuel with a higher ethanol content
than the standard E10 blend that contains 10 percent of ethanol.
If retailers continued to add stations at a similar pace
over the next five years, there would be some 1,300 stations
offering E15.
That would still be just a fraction of the 150,000 stations
nationwide, but the roll-out of the fuel by two significant
operators with outlets in 17 states challenges a central pillar
of oil industry's opposition to ethanol's wider use.
Effectively forced to surrender a tenth of the U.S. market
by government policies promoting biofuels, oil firms have argued
the U.S. market for ethanol has reached a saturation point.
Yet retailers' expansion plans suggest room for greater E15
acceptance.
"Until now, the conversation around E15 was: why in the
world would you have that?" said John Eichberger, Executive
Director of the National Association of Convenience Stores'
Fuels Institute. "Now, it's that there may be a reason, an
economic incentive."
For retailers that blend their own fuel, the incentives are
clear.
$15 BILLION PRIZE
Bumper crops have sent corn prices tumbling and shaved a
quarter off ethanol's cost over the past year. At the same time
blenders, such as Kum & Go and Sheetz get government credits for
mixing in ethanol, which they can sell to oil companies that
need them to meet federal biofuels targets.
Ultimately at stake is about $15 billion oil firms would
lose to ethanol producers in a motor-fuel market worth $370
billion, based on futures and retail prices compiled by the U.S.
government, if E15 replaced E10 as the new standard.
Based on last year's E10 consumption, Aakash Doshi, vice
president at Citigroup in New York, estimates countrywide
adoption of E15 would boost ethanol-for-fuel consumption by 40
percent to some 20 billion gallons.
That increase would propel consumption in the United States
beyond the level set by the 2007 biofuels policy of some 15
billion gallons annually through 2022.
"It'll be years before E15 really takes off, but it is
becoming a larger market," Doshi said.
Even incremental increases in E15 use would be a boon for
corn producers as ethanol inventories stay at multi-year highs.
Eichberger, whose group represents gas retailers and fuel
blenders, warns E15 has yet to win broader acceptance among
retailers and drivers.
Long painted by oil firms as an engine-killer, E15 has been
cleared by the U.S. authorities as safe for most newer cars and
several manufacturers including Audi, Ford Motor Co and
General Motors have approved its use in newer models.
However, the majority of automobiles on the road are still
not approved to run on E15 and drivers who use it could risk
losing their warranty, said a spokesman for the American
Automobile Association.
Gas station owners' fears that they might be held liable for
engine problems have largely limited E15's availability to some
100 mom-and-pop stations, primarily in the U.S. Corn Belt states
that support the ethanol industry.
Selling for 5-10 cents a gallon less than an already cheap
E10, the higher blend may still appeal to cost-conscious drivers
and an important test of its popularity will be whether it can
spread beyond the Midwest, the U.S. farm and biofuel heartland.
Kum & Go started its roll out in April in Iowa, the largest
ethanol-producing state and the center of political support for
the renewable fuels, and will add it at pumps in six more
states.
Sheetz plans to start offering the fuel by the end of this
month and will have it at 60 stations throughout North Carolina
by spring 2016, a company spokeswoman said.
"We are getting closer to a point of critical mass," said
Kum & Go vice president of fuels Jim Pirolli.
