NEW YORK, July 24 Winter has come early for U.S.
refiners and blenders.
In a summer of discontent with high inventories and an
unseasonably weak demand, some refiners have started blending
winter grade gasoline earlier than usual to sell later in the
year, two trading sources told Reuters last week.
The switchover from summer blends, which are more
environmentally friendly and costlier to produce, usually
happens in August for sale starting on Sept. 15, the date
allowed under U.S. government regulations. Winter blends are
more likely to evaporate in the summer heat and cause smog.
"Why produce more summer grade right now when you can
produce something at a cheaper cost and then be prepared to
bring that into your supply chain right when the government
specifications allow," said Eric Rosenfeldt, refined products
trader at PAPCO Inc.
But mixing more winter gasoline now threatens to worsen the
glut later, a risk willingly taken by an industry left with few
other choices.
Big imports and a massive overhang in gasoline inventories
have turned the market on its head and pushed gasoline
stockpiles to the highest levels for this time of the year in a
quarter of a century, even as demand from U.S. motorists during
the busy summer is near a record.
Independent U.S. refiners are expected to post another
quarter of weak earnings en route to possibly the worst year
since the shale boom began in 2011.
Summer grade gasoline is harder to produce than winter
grade, which is why pump prices tend to rise with the heat. In
the winter, when evaporation is less of a concern, gasoline is
made with a higher Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP), a common measure
of the volatility of gasoline.
This year, looking to cut costs, refiners and blenders are
making an early move to mix cheap butane - a cheaper blending
component than most other ingredients - to convert the summer
barrels into winter barrels, according to the trading sources.
Some see the shift as a sign of a tougher road ahead.
"They made summer grade in winter because winter was crap.
Now they will make winter in summer because summer is crap,"
said one U.S. East Coast trader.
Decisions by refiners to ramp up 2015 production cost them
in the first quarter of 2016, as profits were hit by an overhang
of inventory.
Part of the reason for the shift to winter grade is the
anomaly in the structure of the market, traders said.
Historically, gasoline prices weaken as autumn begins in
September and refiners start to switch to winter grade gasoline.
But this time, the drop in forward prices is not expected to
be as pronounced as in the past six years.
Futures for delivery in September traded at a premium of
just 7 cents to those for delivery in October RBU6-V6. That is
well below the 20-cent gap at this time last year.
This, along with the overhang in summer-grade gasoline
inventory, has motivated refiners to shift to winter gasoline
before August, betting that gasoline in storage would satisfy
demand for the rest of the summer.
U.S. gasoline futures, which typically soar in July
and August, have crashed about 17 percent from the 2016 high
touched in May.
With U.S. gasoline stocks last week at 241 million barrels,
10 percent more than a year ago and well above the five-year
average, more run cuts are likely.
"Simply trimming the amount of crude a refinery processes
does very little to reduce gasoline supply," Energy Aspects said
in a note on Thursday.
"Bigger cuts need to come."
