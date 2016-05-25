(Updates throughout with additional data, recasts first paragraph)

NEW YORK May 25 Americans drove 5 percent more in March than they did a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Wednesday, as low gas prices have spurred miles driven so far in 2016 to the highest level on record.

Miles driven have been on the rise for 2 years as drivers take advantage of low fuel prices.

The 5 percent increase resulted in 273.4 billion miles being driven in the month, an historic high for March.

For the year through March, drivers have logged 746 billion miles, up 4.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, and the most on record since the department began tracking the data in 1991.

Gasoline prices have followed oil downward during a nearly two-year long rout, and as a result, driving has increased.

The average U.S. pump price for gasoline was $2.304 on Monday, compared with $2.740 a gallon a year earlier, according to motorists' advocacy group AAA.

Driving activity in the United States is closely watched since the country accounts for about 10 percent of global gasoline demand. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan Crosby)