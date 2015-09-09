(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 9 As the summer driving season
ends, U.S. gasoline prices have fallen to the lowest level for
the time of year since 2004, wiping out the effect of more than
a decade of rising fuel bills.
The average retail price of gasoline across the United
States was just $2.53 per gallon on Monday, including federal,
state and local taxes, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Retail prices have fallen by $1 per gallon, approximately 30
percent, compared with the same time last year and have not been
this low at the end of the driving season since 2004 (link.reuters.com/mex55w).
Gasoline prices are seasonal, reflecting higher demand in
summer than winter and the limited capacity of the refining
system.
Over the last decade, gasoline prices have generally fallen
on average by 50 cents per gallon between the close of the
driving season and the end of the year.
If that pattern is repeated, average gasoline prices could
finish the year around $2 per gallon, which would again be the
lowest in nominal terms since 2004.
On the West Coast, fuel remains relatively expensive, owing
to problems with the region's refineries, which have left
gasoline stocks unusually low.
But in the rest of the country, fuel is comparatively cheap
and prices are sending a strong signal to consumers that it is
okay to use more of it.
Economic expansion and rising employment are also boosting
driving but cheaper fuel is turbo-charging fuel consumption.
DEMAND RESPONDS
In response to lower gasoline prices, motorists are using
their cars more and buying larger vehicles which offer more
power and more space but get fewer miles per gallon.
Statistics on gasoline consumption, traffic volumes and auto
sales all tell a consistent story about strongly rising demand.
Gasoline consumption averaged 9.5 million barrels per day
(bpd) during August, according to the EIA, the highest seasonal
level since 2007 (link.reuters.com/pex55w).
As the summer drew to a close, consumption was up by around
400,000 bpd, about 5 percent, compared with 2014.
The volume of traffic on U.S. roads is also rising fast, and
the increase is apparent in states as diverse as New Hampshire
and Florida.
Florida's traffic rose by almost 3 percent in the first six
months of 2015 compared with the same period in 2014, the
fastest increase since 2005, according to the state department
of transportation (link.reuters.com/rex55w).
New Hampshire's traffic was up by around 2.5 percent between
January and July compared with the same months in 2014, the
fastest increase in more than a decade (link.reuters.com/tex55w).
Motorists are also buying larger, more fuel-hungry vehicles.
Car sales were up by 2.7 percent in August compared with the
prior year but light truck sales surged 5.5 percent, according
to Wards Auto.
For the first eight months of the year, car sales actually
edged down slightly while truck sales soared by almost 10
percent, according to Wards.
INTERNATIONAL SALES
In general, traffic volumes and fuel sales are more closely
related to macroeconomic variables like income and employment
rather than fuel prices ("Dynamic demand analyses for gasoline
and residential electricity" 1974).
But the drop in fuel prices over the last 12 months has been
so large it is having a measurable impact on both the type of
vehicles motorists are choosing and the amount they drive.
As the driving season ends, traffic volumes and fuel
consumption volumes will slow seasonally through the end of the
year.
But the structural increase in demand from larger vehicles
and more usage will continue to boost fuel consumption compared
with prior year levels.
Moreover, it is not confined to the United States. Traffic
volumes and fuel consumption are also growing rapidly in
Britain, according to the UK Department for Transport (link.reuters.com/bux55w).
Most OECD countries tax fuel much more heavily than the
United States so changes in the cost of crude oil have a smaller
percentage impact on the final cost of fuel.
Heavy fuel taxes make consumption even less responsive to
changes in oil prices than in the United States. But the drop in
fuel prices over the last 12 months has been so large it is
having a measurable impact even in high-tax countries.
Traffic on Britain's roads increased almost 3 percent in the
second quarter compared with the same period in 2014, the
fastest increase since 2002 (excluding periods affected by
unusually bad weather).
Low fuel prices are stimulating the fastest growth in
rich-country oil demand in a decade which will gradually help
force the oil market back into balance.
