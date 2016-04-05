(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 5 Unexpectedly weak gasoline
consumption in the United States reported for the month of
January has been blamed by some market participants for the
continued slide in oil prices on Tuesday.
Gasoline consumption fell almost 0.6 percent in January
compared with the same month a year earlier, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration ("Petroleum Supply
Monthly", EIA, April 4).
The EIA's monthly estimate for gasoline consumption
contrasted with more recent weekly data showing strong
year-on-year growth in gasoline demand.
The monthly estimate has been seized on by bearish traders
and analysts as evidence crude and gasoline prices have risen
too far too fast over the last two months.
But on closer inspection there is nothing surprising about
the monthly reading for January, which is in line with the low
weekly consumption numbers reported during that month.
Consumption was likely disrupted by the extensive flooding
across the Midwest at the start of the month and the snow
blizzards which hit the East Coast at the end of January.
Gasoline consumption only began to ramp up from the middle
of February and has remained strong since then according to the
weekly data (tmsnrt.rs/1RBCJ3c).
Since the end of February, U.S. gasoline consumption has
been running at a seasonal record rate ("Weekly Petroleum Status
Report", EIA, April 1).
Monthly estimates published by the EIA on Monday do not
alter this picture of gasoline consumption significantly or
indicate that it needs to be reassessed.
DATA RELIABILITY
Like almost all government statistics, every number
published by the EIA is an estimate, in this case based on a
(compulsory) survey of refiners, traders, tank farm operators,
blenders and pipeline companies.
Like any estimate, EIA data is subject to a variety of
sampling and non-sampling errors, but because the surveys
capture almost all the relevant firms and are highly
standardised, errors tend to be fairly small.
The monthly survey is based on a slightly more comprehensive
sample so should be more accurate but the differences between
the two surveys turn out to be minor.
There is considerable noisiness in the weekly survey caused
by both sampling and non-sampling errors (tmsnrt.rs/1RBCOnk).
Taking a four-week average removes most of the noise and
leaves the weekly survey tracking the monthly numbers closely (tmsnrt.rs/1RBCN2Q).
The EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report showed gasoline
consumption averaging 8.715 million barrels per day in the four
weeks ending on Jan. 29.
The EIA's monthly estimates now show gasoline consumption
averaging 8.670 million bpd for the month of January, a
difference of 45,000 bpd (0.5 percent), which is insignificant.
The four-week average turns out to be a very timely and
accurate predictor of the monthly estimates which are published
two months later.
Difference between the four-week average and the monthly
data are generally small. The average difference between the two
surveys is less than 0.5 percent (tmsnrt.rs/1RBCS6H).
Some of the residual difference can be explained by the fact
that there are not exactly four weeks in each month so cut off
points for the weekly and monthly surveys do not match exactly.
The EIA's weekly surveys correctly identified the weakness
of gasoline consumption in January as a result of poor weather.
More recently, the weekly surveys have pointed to very
strong gasoline consumption thanks to a combination of better
weather, cheap fuel, strong job growth and wage gains.
Based on the prior performance of the weekly and monthly
survey data, there is no reason to think gasoline consumption
over the last two months has been anything other than very
strong.
STATISTICAL ISSUES
Like any other statistical exercise, the EIA surveys focus
on what can be measured even if it is not quite the same as what
we actually want to know about.
In this case, we would like to know how much gasoline is
actually consumed by motorists each month. But with more than
113 million registered cars and 260 million vehicles of all
types on U.S. roads that is impossible ("Highway Statistics",
Federal Highway Administration, 2015).
Instead the EIA calculates the volume of gasoline supplied
to the domestic market based on domestic production plus imports
minus exports minus reported stock changes.
The EIA collects weekly and monthly data on production,
imports and stock changes, and monthly data on exports, and then
estimates the amount of product supplied.
In effect, product supplied measures the amount of gasoline
that disappears from the reporting system as a proxy for
consumption.
Statistical errors in measuring any of the other components
also show up as an error in the estimate for the amount of
product supplied.
Exports have been notoriously problematic because the agency
has only had access to monthly rather than weekly estimates,
although this is now changing.
In the past, short-term changes in export volumes caused
errors in estimates for the amount of product supplied.
Sudden shifts in the composition of demand between domestic
and foreign consumers account for some of the noisiness in the
weekly statistics.
But there is no reason to think they are causing larger than
usual errors at the moment or to doubt domestic gasoline demand
is very strong.
