By John Kemp
LONDON, June 23 Cheaper gasoline prices should
spur an increase in driving in the United States and provide a
limited boost for gasoline consumption over the summer, after a
slow start to the year.
Gasoline consumption depends on the volume of traffic
(vehicle-miles travelled) and the average fuel-economy of the
cars on the road.
Traffic volume in turn depends on demographic and economic
factors (population, household formation, car ownership,
urbanisation, average incomes and employment) and to a more
limited extent gasoline prices at the pump.
Gasoline prices influence fuel consumption primarily through
consumer choices about fuel-economy when purchasing new vehicles
and choices about the amount of discretionary driving.
Rising gasoline prices tend to be associated with slower
growth in traffic volumes and slower growth in gasoline
consumption (as measured by the volume of gasoline supplied to
domestic U.S. customers).
Experience shows that prices have a relatively small impact
on traffic and gasoline consumption (although the precise
relationship remains fiercely controversial among researchers).
As a rough approximation, changes in traffic volume and fuel
consumption are an order of magnitude smaller than price
changes.
The slump in gasoline prices between the middle of 2014 and
early 2016 coincided with a marked acceleration in the growth of
both vehicle-miles travelled and fuel consumption (tmsnrt.rs/2sxRvli).
But gasoline prices troughed early last year and have been
rising month-on-month since March 2016, and year-on-year since
November 2016, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
The rate of growth in both miles-driven and gasoline
consumption slowed during the second half of 2016 and the first
two months in 2017.
More recently, however, gasoline prices have stabilised and
even fallen, which should remove one of the factors inhibiting
gasoline consumption growth.
Pump prices have fallen nearly 5 percent since the end of
April, according to data from the Energy Information
Administration.
Gasoline consumption has been relatively strong since the
start of March, running at or near record levels set in 2016.
Gasoline supplied hit record levels in two of the last four
weeks, according to the snapshot provided in the EIA's "Weekly
Petroleum Status Report" (WPSR).
Most analysts prefer the more comprehensive but less timely
data on gasoline supplied contained in the EIA's "Petroleum
Supply Monthly" (PSM).
But PSM also showed relatively strong gasoline consumption
in March after a weak start to the year in January and February.
If the fall in gasoline prices is sustained, it will likely
spur more driving and the purchase of larger, more powerful
vehicles, resulting in faster growth in U.S. fuel consumption in
the months ahead, at least compared with the previous trend.
