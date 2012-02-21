HOUSTON, Feb 21 Wholesale gasoline traded 13 cents higher in the Los Angeles market on Tuesday due to a Friday fire that idled BP Plc's Cherry Point, Washington, refinery.

March-delivery Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards sold at 35 cents a gallon over April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. It last traded on Friday at 22 cents over.

The Cherry Point is the third-largest on the West Coast and supplies California markets in addition to Washington and Oregon. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)