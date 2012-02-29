UPDATE 6-Oil rises after news OPEC could extend output cuts
* OPEC, others have already promised to cut 1.8 million bpd in H1
HOUSTON Feb 29 Differentials for gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market fell 10 cents a gallon on Wednesday due to restarts at regional refineries, traders said.
March delivery gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards sold at 24 cents a gallon on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Wednesday morning.
Gasoline finished in Los Angeles at 34 cents over on Tuesday. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* OPEC, others have already promised to cut 1.8 million bpd in H1
LONDON, Feb 16 World stocks hit an all time high on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be serving up large helpings of fiscal stimulus.
LONDON, Feb 16 Freight movements across the United States are showing signs of sustained growth, which should help push domestic diesel consumption higher this year.