HOUSTON Feb 29 Differentials for gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market fell 10 cents a gallon on Wednesday due to restarts at regional refineries, traders said.

March delivery gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards sold at 24 cents a gallon on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Wednesday morning.

Gasoline finished in Los Angeles at 34 cents over on Tuesday. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)