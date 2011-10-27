Oct 27 Wholesale gasoline differentials jumped
12 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles market on Thursday morning
on talk of a shut gasoline production unit at California's
largest refinery, traders said.
A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was
shut on Wednesday at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N)
273,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in El
Segundo, California, traders said. A Chevron representative was
not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental
standards traded at 30 cents a gallon over NYMEX December RBOB
gasoline on Thursday morning, dealers said. It had finished on
Wednesday at 18 cents over.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)