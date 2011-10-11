Oct 11 Wholesale gasoline spiked up 5 cents in
the Los Angeles market on Tuesday before retreating to where it
finished on Monday, traders said.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental
standards sold at 45 cents a gallon over November RBOB gasoline
on the New York Mercantile Exchange before retreating to
Monday's finish at 40 cents over, dealers said.
West Coast wholesale gasoline prices continue to be
volatile as several refineries undergo planned overhauls and
others sustain malfunctions, traders said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston)