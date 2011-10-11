Oct 11 Wholesale gasoline spiked up 5 cents in the Los Angeles market on Tuesday before retreating to where it finished on Monday, traders said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards sold at 45 cents a gallon over November RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange before retreating to Monday's finish at 40 cents over, dealers said.

West Coast wholesale gasoline prices continue to be volatile as several refineries undergo planned overhauls and others sustain malfunctions, traders said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston)