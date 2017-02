Oct 18 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials fell 5.5 cents on Tuesday as refineries were seen rebounding from upsets late last week, traders said.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Los Angeles-area refineries reported malfunctions late last week, triggering price jumps.

On Tuesday, gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental regulations fell in the Los Angeles market to 28.5 cents a gallon over the November contract for RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange. California gasoline finished in L.A. on Monday at 34 cents over. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)