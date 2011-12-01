BRIEF-Aveda Transportation and Energy Services announces filing of final prospectus for previously announced public offering
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
HOUSTON Dec 1 Wholesale gasoline differentials climbed 5.75 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles market on Thursday morning after a crude distillation unit was shut overnight at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 273,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) El Segundo, California, refinery, traders said.
A power outage, possibly due to fierce Santa Ana winds, knocked out power to the refinery and triggered a fire in the crude unit, according to trade sources.
A Chevron representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.
California gasoline sold as high as a 0.25 cent discount to January NYMEX RBOB gasoline. CARBOB traded late Wednesday at a 6 cent discount to RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comments, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors showed an insatiable demand for fixed income during the latest week, handing over the most cash in about seven months to managers of U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds gathered $7.5 billion during the week through Feb. 8, marking the sixth straight week of inflows and their strongest sales result since the week that e
* Talend reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results