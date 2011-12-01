HOUSTON Dec 1 Wholesale gasoline differentials climbed 5.75 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles market on Thursday morning after a crude distillation unit was shut overnight at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 273,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) El Segundo, California, refinery, traders said.

A power outage, possibly due to fierce Santa Ana winds, knocked out power to the refinery and triggered a fire in the crude unit, according to trade sources.

A Chevron representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

California gasoline sold as high as a 0.25 cent discount to January NYMEX RBOB gasoline. CARBOB traded late Wednesday at a 6 cent discount to RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)