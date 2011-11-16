HOUSTON Nov 16 Wholesale gasoline
differentials jumped 9 cents on Wednesday due to ongoing work
at Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Los
Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, traders said.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental
standards sold at an 8-cent premium on top of December NYMEX
RBOB gasoline futures on Wednesday in the Los Angeles market.
Gasoline finished on Tuesday at a 1-cent discount to December
RBOB.
Tesoro filed notices with state pollution regulators on
Monday that a planned overhaul at the refinery would be
extended through Friday.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)