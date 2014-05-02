(Adds refiners say not consulted on decision paragraphs 6-8,
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON May 2 The U.S. government will
create a million-barrel gasoline reserve in the Northeast, a
reaction to the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in 2012 when
motorists were left without fuel, exposing vulnerabilities in
the fuel distribution network.
The Energy Department said on Friday that two sites will
each store 500,000 barrels of gasoline by late summer, one near
New York Harbor and one in the New England region. It said the
$200 million emergency reserve would complement an existing
heating oil stockpile, which holds a million barrels of diesel
fuel.
The department will lease space from commercial storage
companies for the emergency stockpile, but it will have to buy
the gasoline because it does not currently have reserves of the
fuel.
"This is part of a broader commitment to a more secure and
resilient energy infrastructure," said Energy Secretary Ernest
Moniz on a conference call.
With the Northeast consuming more than a million barrels of
gasoline a day, the reserve would be aimed at providing some
short term relief for consumers and first responders after major
disasters.
Refiners complained they were left out of the decision to
create the new reserve.
"Since the decision ... was made with no input from the
industry, we question whether due consideration was given to how
the gasoline reserve will be filled, managed, and dispersed,"
said American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers President
Charles Drevna.
The group urged the department to consult with the industry
as it establishes the stockpile to prevent "unintended
consequences."
Sandy battered the Northeastern coast at the end of October
2012, destroying homes and buildings, closing refineries and
disrupting gasoline supplies.
The storm prompted the administration to tap the heating oil
reserve for the first time since it was established in 2000.
But with power lines down and more than 40 terminals in New
York Harbor closed due to water damage, getting gasoline to
consumers was also an issue.
One issue the reserve will not be able to address is how to
overcome the electricity outages such as those caused by Sandy
that shuttered gas stations.
"It's a bit like treating the symptom when the primary
problem was not a shortage of supply but a lack of (electric)
power to move the product," said Michael Hiley, head of energy
trading at LPS Partners Inc.
The Energy Information Administration estimated in the days
after the storm that as many as 67 percent of the gas stations
in the New York metropolitan area were not open, either because
they had no power for their pumps or had not been able to take
delivery of fuel.
Lawmakers pressed the Obama administration to ensure the
fuel crunch would not be repeated.
Senator Charles Schumer, of New York, said scarce gasoline
supplies created panic after Sandy hit, as people waited hours
in line for fuel at the stations that were operating.
"This was adding salt into the wounds," said Schumer, who
pressed for a regional reserve after the storm.
Energy Secretary Moniz and Schumer acknowledged that the
reserve was only one part of the solution to preventing fuel
disruptions. New York and New Jersey have looked at equipping
gas stations with back up generators that would be able to
operate after a natural disaster.
The idea of an emergency reserve for gasoline and other
products had been floated in the past. After Hurricane Katrina
in 2005, the U.S. considered stockpiling oil products, although
that plan eventually fell to the wayside.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, Timothy Gardner, Valerie
Volcovici and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
Grant McCool)