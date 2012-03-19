* U.S. gasoline prices at record for March
* Gasoline up more than 27 cents in past month
* Obama to go on energy tour this week
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. drivers paid 3.8 cents
more for a gallon of gasoline this past week, the U.S.
government said on Mo nday, as this year's record fuel prices
showed little sign of abating.
U.S. gasoline prices hit $3.87 a gallon in the week ended
Monday, up more than 27 cents in the past month and the highest
level recorded for March, according to data from the Energy
Information Administration's weekly survey of service stations.
Big cities such as Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles are
already seeing average gasoline prices above $4 a gallon.
Soaring gasoline prices have provided an opening for
Republicans to attack President Barack Obama this election year,
with opponents linking expensive fuel to the administration's
decisions to delay the Keystone XL pipeline and to limit
expansion of offshore drilling.
Obama has hit back by arguing that there is no "silver
bullet" for high gasoline prices and highlighting his
administration's support for oil and gas drilling as well as
clean-energy innovation.
The White House will take that pitch on the road this week,
as Obama makes stops in Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Ohio to
tout his energy strategy.
Obama has also been facing pressure from within his party to
release crude from U.S. emergency oil reserves to help bring
down prices.
British sources told Reuters last week that the UK was set
to agree to release reserves together with the United States
later this year.
