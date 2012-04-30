(Adds background, details)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. gasoline prices fell 4
cents in the past week, the U.S. government said on M onday,
ta king some of the heat off lawmakers to act on high fuel costs.
The average price of U.S. retail gasoline dipped to $3.83 a
gallon in the week ended Monday, the Energy Information
Administration said in its weekly survey of service stations.
Gasoline prices have fallen more than 11 cents in the past 4
weeks, and are down more than 13 cents from a year ago, after
surging to record seasonal highs earlier this year.
Expensive fuel costs had become a hot-button campaign issue
ahead of the U.S. elections in November, with lawmakers seeking
to score political shots over the issue.
But a drop in oil prices has stymied gasoline's march toward
$4 a gallon.
Delta Air Lines said on Monday it will buy a
Pennsylvania oil refinery from ConocoPhillips, further
easing fears that the closure of several major East Coast
refineries would cause a shortfall in gasoline or diesel
supplies this summer.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio and
Leslie Gevirtz)