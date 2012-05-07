WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. gasoline prices in the latest week dropped 4 cents from the previous week, the fifth consecutive weekly decline which took pump prices down 18 cents from the same time last year, the U.S. government said on M ond ay.

The average cost of regular U.S. gasoline fell to $3.79 a gallon in the week ended Monday, further retreating from levels that earlier this year had made gasoline prices a potent campaign issue ahead of national elections in November.

Gasoline prices have declined 15 cents over the past five weeks, after surging to seasonal highs around $3.94 a gallon at the start of April.

The cost of oil, which accounts for about 65 percent of the price of gasoline, has plummeted nearly 8 percent since last week on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

U.S. oil futures settled at $97.94 a barrel on Monday, down 55 cents. Last week, they posted the biggest weekly decline since late September. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)