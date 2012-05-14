WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. drivers paid 3.6 cents less for a gallon of gasoline in the past week as prices at the pump continued their steady decline, the U.S. government said on Monday.

The national price of regular, unleaded gasoline fell to $3.75 a gallon in the week ended Monday, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly survey of service stations.

With summer driving season soon approaching, the cost of gasoline is now down 20.6 cents from the same time a year ago.

Oil prices, which account for most of the cost of gasoline, have collapsed in the past two weeks. Crude futures are down around 10 percent on the New York Mercantile Exchange, dipping to around $94 a barrel.

The U.S. weekly diesel fuel retail price fell 5.3 cents to $4 a gallon, down 5.7 cents from a year ago.

Unleaded Gasoline $3.75 -3.6 cents -20.6 cents Diesel $4.00 -5.3 cents -5.7 cents