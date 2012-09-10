WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. gasoline prices were
mostly unchanged in the past week, rising less than half a
penny, the U.S. government said on Monday.
The national price of regular, unleaded gasoline increased
0.4 cent to $3.85 a gallon in the week ended Monday, the Energy
Information Administration said in its weekly survey of service
stations.
The slight increase followed a nearly 7-cent rise reported
the previous week when refinery outages due to Hurricane Isaac
pushed up gasoline prices.
The cost of gasoline is now up 18.6 cents from the same time
a year ago.
With fuel costs rising, the Obama administration has dusted
off plans from the spring for a potential release from emergency
oil reserves.
Typically, gasoline prices begin to dip in September as the
summer driving season ends, but there is concern that supply
disruptions and sanctions on Iran could push fuel prices higher
this year.
The U.S. weekly diesel fuel retail price rose 0.5 cent to
$4.13 a gallon, up 27 cents from a year ago.
Current From Prior From Year
Week Ago
Unleaded Gasoline $3.85 +0.4 cent +18.6 cents
Diesel $4.13 +0.5 cent +27.0 cents