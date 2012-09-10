WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. gasoline prices were mostly unchanged in the past week, rising less than half a penny, the U.S. government said on Monday. The national price of regular, unleaded gasoline increased 0.4 cent to $3.85 a gallon in the week ended Monday, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly survey of service stations. The slight increase followed a nearly 7-cent rise reported the previous week when refinery outages due to Hurricane Isaac pushed up gasoline prices. The cost of gasoline is now up 18.6 cents from the same time a year ago. With fuel costs rising, the Obama administration has dusted off plans from the spring for a potential release from emergency oil reserves. Typically, gasoline prices begin to dip in September as the summer driving season ends, but there is concern that supply disruptions and sanctions on Iran could push fuel prices higher this year. The U.S. weekly diesel fuel retail price rose 0.5 cent to $4.13 a gallon, up 27 cents from a year ago. Current From Prior From Year Week Ago Unleaded Gasoline $3.85 +0.4 cent +18.6 cents Diesel $4.13 +0.5 cent +27.0 cents