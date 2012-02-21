WASHINGTON Feb 21 U.S. gasoline prices jumped nearly 7 cents in the past week, as oil prices surged to their highest levels in nine months, the U.S. government said on Tuesday.

The national price of regular, unleaded gasoline climbed 6.8 cents to $3.59 a gallon in the week ended Monday, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly survey of service stations. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)