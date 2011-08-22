*U.S. gasoline prices fall to $3.58 a gallon as of Monday

*Diesel down 2.5 cents from previous week

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 U.S. retail gasoline prices fell 2.3 cents to $3.58 a gallon during the last week, the third consecutive drop this month, the U.S. Energy Department said.

The national price for regular unleaded gasoline remained 87.7 cents higher than it was a year ago, the department said.

This is the third week in a row that gasoline prices have declined, following five weeks of increases.

Oil prices, which account for about 65 percent of the cost of making gasoline, traded up $1.86 on the New York Mercantile Exchange to settle at $84.12 a barrel on Monday.

While oil prices have begun to recover from their steep slide at the beginning of August, they remain well below levels around $100 a barrel hit last month.

Diesel prices fell 2.5 cents week-on-week to $3.81 a gallon, though that was still up 85.3 cents from a year ago, the department said.

The weekly change in U.S. fuel prices is as follows:

Current From Prior Week From Year ago Unleaded Gasoline $3.58 -2.3 cents +87.7 cents Diesel $3.81 -2.5 cents +85.3 cents

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Andrea Evans)