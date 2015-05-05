(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON May 5 U.S. gasoline demand is running
around 300,000 barrels per day above last year's level, as lower
pump prices and continued economic expansion encourage motorists
to use their cars more.
Estimates for gasoline supplied to U.S. customers published
by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) show demand
consistently running above the same point in 2014 (link.reuters.com/wav64w).
There is no way accurately to measure fuel consumption in
real time. EIA estimates product supplied as a residual from
reported refinery output, imports, exports and stock changes.
Errors estimating the other terms therefore result in errors
estimating demand. Exports are particularly problematic because
the agency does not survey these directly and has to the delayed
publication of customs data.
EIA's estimating procedure can have problems allocating the
disappearance of fuel between domestic use and exports
particularly when the level of exports is changing rapidly.
Nonetheless, the data show clearly large amounts of gasoline
disappearing from the U.S. system, either into increased
consumption or being exported.
The most likely destination is both: domestic demand and
export markets both appear to have been strong for U.S. refiners
since the start of the year.
Moreover, the average reported increase in domestic demand,
around 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), is consistent with
state-level data on miles driven and fuel sales.
California, which accounts for 10 percent of national
gasoline consumption, reported gasoline sales up by about 32,000
bpd in January, in line with the EIA estimate.
PUMP PRICES
Continued strength of consumption depends on prices
remaining cheap enough to encourage motorists to maximise
discretionary use of their cars.
Brent prices have already risen more than $21 per barrel, 45
percent, from their low shortly after the start of the year.
Pump prices for gasoline across the United States have risen
by more than 60 cents per gallon, almost 29 percent, over the
same period, according to the EIA.
Pump prices are still around $1 per gallon below the level
in June 2014, so they are still incentivising some extra driving
demand.
But if they continue to increase, gasoline consumption is
likely to moderate again, removing one of the strongest sources
of demand in the oil market.
Prices have risen much faster than the EIA predicted back in
January, or even at the start of April. If they continue to
rise, and are sustained, the expected drop in shale output could
prove short-lived.
There is no reason oil prices cannot continue to rise in the
short term, driven by trend-following and momentum among hedge
funds and other money managers.
But the balance of upside and downside risks to oil prices
now appears much more even than at the start of the year. And if
prices continue to rise at their recent pace, the balance of
risks will shift to the downside.
DRIVING SEASON
Strong demand at home and abroad has ensured the build in
gasoline stocks has been fairly limited despite refinery runs
that have been very much higher than normal.
Commercial gasoline stocks are around 16 million barrels,
7.5 percent, higher than the 10-year average, around 227 million
barrels compared with an average of around 211 million (link.reuters.com/hev64w).
Stocks have remained controlled even though U.S. refineries
have been processing an extra 1 million bpd or more of crude
since the start of the year (link.reuters.com/mev64w).
The limited build in gasoline stocks contrasts with the
enormous 105 million barrel, 27 percent, increase in crude
inventories since the beginning of 2015.
Demand should increase further over the next four months as
the United States enters the summer vacation season.
U.S. gasoline demand typically rises by about 500,000 bpd
between its mid-winter seasonal low and its mid-summer seasonal
high.
So far, demand has risen by around 250,000 bpd compared with
mid-February, so demand should increase by a further 250,000 bpd
over the next 2-3 months.
The summer 2015 driving season is likely to be one of the
strongest for U.S. gasoline demand since the financial crisis
seven years ago, but only if pump prices favourable.
