By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 8 The average price of gasoline in
the United States rose less than a cent over the past two weeks,
breaking a 19-week-long decline when the price plummeted by 63
cents per gallon, according to a Lundberg survey released on
Sunday.
Regular-grade gasoline rose to $2.25 per gallon in the
survey conducted on Nov. 6. The price is nearly 70 cents below
its level at the same time last year, the report said.
"The small price rise came mostly from crude oil prices,
which rose moderately during the period and was enough to spur
U.S. refiners to raise wholesale gasoline prices to their
accounts by a few cents," survey publisher Trilby Lundberg said
in emailed comments.
Lundberg added that the price stability seen over the last
two weeks was unusual this year, in which price fluctuations
have tended to be much larger. Lundberg said it is "reasonable
to suppose" there will be more short-term stability.
But Lundberg added: "Anything is possible with the crude oil
market."
In the Lundberg panel of large cities in 48 states, the low
average retail price was Baton Rouge, at $1.90 per gallon, and
the high was Los Angeles, at $2.88 per gallon.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy)