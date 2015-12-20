GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
NEW YORK Dec 20 U.S. gasoline prices dropped by 4 cents to $2.06 a gallon on average in the past two weeks to the lowest in more than six years, according to a Lundberg survey released on Sunday.
The price, for regular grade as of Friday, was the lowest since $2.05 in April 2009 as oil prices continued to slide, survey publisher Trilby Lundberg said.
U.S. crude prices have dropped 17 percent in December.
Gas prices have averaged $2.48 this year, down from $3.37 last year, according to the survey of about 2,500 U.S. filling stations.
Of the cities polled, Tulsa had the lowest average retail price at $1.72, and Los Angeles had the highest at $2.71.
