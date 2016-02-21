NEW YORK Feb 21 The average price of a gallon
of gasoline in the United States fell 5 cents in the past two
weeks to its lowest level in more than seven years, according to
a survey released on Sunday.
Regular grade gas fell to around $1.77 per gallon in the
Feb. 19 survey, from $1.82 on Feb. 7, when the previous survey
was taken. The price was the lowest since Dec. 19, 2008, when it
was roughly $1.66, survey publisher Trilby Lundberg said in an
interview.
The latest price was 56 cents lower than a year ago, mainly
in response to weak oil prices, Lundberg said.
After tumbling to their lowest levels since 2003 amid a
global glut prior to the last survey, oil prices have stabilized
in recent weeks, and demand for gasoline has risen, which could
point to higher prices to come, she said.
"It may be that we have finally seen the bottom of this
price crash so that prices at the pump would stabilize and
perhaps rise by a few pennies per gallon over the next few
days."
In the Lundberg panel of around 2,500 gas stations in large
cities in 48 states, the lowest average retail price for gas was
in Tucson, Arizona, at $1.42 per gallon, and the highest was in
San Diego, at $2.40 per gallon.
