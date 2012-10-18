NEW YORK Oct 18 A U.S. appeals court in New York on Thursday ruled that a U.S. law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman unconstitutionally denies federal benefits to lawfully married same-sex couples.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York is now the second federal appeals court to reject a portion of the law. It upheld a lower court ruling that had found a central part of the law unconstitutional.

The same-sex marriage issue could be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in its current term. (Reporting By Terry Baynes and Dan Levine; Editing by Martha Graybow and Eric Beech)