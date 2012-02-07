* Six U.S. states currently allow gay marriage
* Court majority says ban did not advance child rearing
(Adds comments on Supreme Court review possibility, color)
By Peter Henderson and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 A U.S. appeals court
on Tuesday found California's gay marriage ban unconstitutional
in a case that may lead to a showdown in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supporters of the ban said they would appeal the judgment,
calling it "out of step with every other federal appellate and
Supreme Court decision." Their appeal is likely to keep gay
marriage in the state on hold pending future proceedings.
But the lawyers who won the appeals court round called the
decision a milestone, and outside City Hall in San Francisco, a
center for gay rights, dozens of same-sex couples hugged and
kissed in public, cheering the ruling.
"It means we are included in the American Dream," said Joe
Capley-Alfano, who married his husband, Frank, in the summer of
2008, a window of legal same-sex marriage in California.
The majority in the 2-1 decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals ruled that California's Proposition 8 ban did
not further "responsible procreation," which was at the heart of
the argument by the ban's supporters.
"Proposition 8 serves no purpose, and has no effect, other
than to lessen the status and human dignity of gays and lesbians
in California, and to officially reclassify their relationships
as inferior to those of opposite-sex couples," the ruling reads.
But the appeals court did not address whether marriage was a
fundamental right available to same-sex couples as well as
heterosexuals, focusing instead specifically on Prop 8.
Some lawyers predicted that the narrow ruling would lead the
Supreme Court to limit itself to deciding on the California
measure or to refusing the case altogether.
Gay rights supporters have traveled a bumpy road since the
first legal U.S. gay marriage was conducted in Massachusetts in
2004. Some courts and legislatures have extended those rights,
but voters have consistently opposed gay marriage.
California, the most populous state, joined the vast
majority of U.S. states in outlawing same-sex marriage in 2008,
when voters passed the ban known as Proposition 8.
That socially conservative vote by a state more known for
hippies and Hollywood was seen as a watershed by both sides of
the so-called culture wars, and two gay couples responded by
filing the legal challenge currently making its way through the
federal courts.
A federal judge in San Francisco struck down Proposition 8
in 2010, and gay marriage opponents appealed that ruling to the
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Opponents of gay marriage have not decided whether to ask a
larger 9th Circuit panel to hear the matter, or appeal directly
to the Supreme Court, Andrew Pugno, general counsel for Protect
Marriage and a lawyer on the team, said by email.
Court rules allow at least two weeks before a ruling takes
effect, so same sex marriages cannot immediately resume in
California, court spokesman Dave Madden said.
BROADER QUESTION NOT AT ISSUE
In the ruling, Judge Stephen Reinhardt focused on the unique
circumstances of Prop 8 in California, and whether voters had a
legally valid reason for passing it.
Backers of Prop 8 had said that it would advance better
child-rearing, but Reinhardt said the only effect of the measure
was to deny same-sex couples the right to describe their
relationship as a "marriage."
"Proposition 8 therefore could not have been enacted to
advance California's interest in childrearing or responsible
procreation," he wrote, "for it had no effect on the rights of
same-sex couples to raise children or on the procreative
practices of other couples."
Judge Michael Daly Hawkins joined Reinhardt's opinion, while
Judge N. Randy Smith dissented from the main constitutional
findings. Hawkins and Reinhardt were appointed by Democrats, and
Smith by a Republican.
"The optimal parenting rationale could conceivably be a
legitimate governmental interest" for passing the gay marriage
ban, wrote Smith. "I cannot conclude that Proposition 8 is
'wholly irrelevant' to any legitimate governmental interests."
Ted Boutrous, a lawyer on the anti-Prop 8 team, said at a
news conference that the focus on California's specific
circumstances might lead the Supreme Court to avoid the case.
"The way the court wrote the decision will make it that much
harder for the proponents to get Supreme Court review," he said.
But Jesse Choper, a University of California, Berkeley,
Constitutional law professor disagreed that the ruling would
affect whether the high court took the case. However, the
Supreme Court justices also might prefer a chance to limit any
ruling to California, he said.
About 40 of the 50 U.S. states had outlawed gay marriage
before a California state court ruled in 2008 that a ban was
unconstitutional, leading to a summer of gay marriages. But
California voters that November decided to change the state
constitution to limit marriage to a man and woman.
That provoked some gay rights activists to take a matter
that had been waged on a state-by-state basis to federal court,
essentially staking the entire agenda on one case.
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen as a more conservative body
than the lower courts that have been considering the case.
Should the high court eventually decide to hear the case, much
may depend on Anthony Kennedy, a Republican-appointed justice
who has written important pro-gay rights decisions but has not
explicitly endorsed gay marriage.
Six states - New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont,
New Hampshire and Iowa - allow gay marriage, as does Washington,
D.C. In addition, about 18,000 same-sex couples married in
California during the summer of legalization in 2008, and their
unions are valid regardless of the outcome of the Prop 8 case.
New Jersey, Maryland and Washington state are considering
legislation to legalize same-sex marriage, and gay rights
activists in Maine say they plan to bring the issue to voters in
a referendum in that state.
(Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak in San Francisco and
R.T. Watson in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Jackie Frank)