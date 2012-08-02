Aug 2 Adding a bit of controversy to the menu
doesn't seem to have hurt Chick-fil-A.
The chain restaurant had a "record-setting day" on
Wednesday, according to a spokesman, as customers descended on
its roughly 1,600 locations ac ross the United States in support
of its president's contentious stance against gay marriage.
The one-day blowout came after Republican ex-Presidential
candidates Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum called for supporters
to send a message about "traditional values" by eating at the
chain, known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries and for
being closed on Sundays.
Lately, the chain has been making news because of comments
from company president Dan Cathy that he supports "the biblical
definition of the family unit" and that backers of gay marriage
were "arrogant".
"While we don't release exact sales numbers, we can confirm
reports that it was a record-setting day," executive vice
president of marketing Steve Robinson said in a statement on
Thursday.
He added, "Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day was not a company
promotion; it was initiated by others."
Gay marriage supporters have pushed for a boycott of the
chain and are seeking to block new Chick-fil-A outlets from
opening. The mayors of Chicago and Boston have spoken out
against the company, and same-sex couples around the country
plan a kiss-in at Chick-fil-A restaurants on Friday.
Chick-fil-A said it was unconcerned.
"We understand from news reports that Friday may present yet
another opportunity for us to serve with genuine hospitality,
superior service and great food," Robinson said.
(Reporting By Joseph O'Leary; Editing by Paul Thomasch and
Marguerita Choy)