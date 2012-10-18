Oct 18 More than half of Latinos favor same-sex
marriage, and Latino Catholics are much more supportive of
President Barack Obama than Latino evangelicals, according to a
Pew poll on religion and politics released Thursday.
For the first time since the Pew Hispanic Center began
asking the question in its National Survey of Latinos, more
Hispanics favor allowing gays and lesbians to marry legally than
oppose same-sex marriage, by 52 percent to 34 percent. As
recently as 2006, those figures were reversed, with 56 percent
of Latinos opposing same-sex marriage while 31 percent supported
it.
Despite increased activism against same-sex marriage by some
U.S. Roman Catholic bishops this election season, Latino
Catholics are more supportive of same-sex marriage than Latino
evangelical Protestants, the Pew survey found, by 54 percent
compared with 25 percent. Latinos who are religiously
unaffiliated favor same-sex marriage by 71 percent.
"Growing support among Latinos for civil marriage equality
is not at all surprising," said Lourdes Rodriguez-Nogues,
President of DignityUSA, a Catholic group that favors gay and
lesbian rights. "The importance of family across Latino cultures
means that they want the best for all of their members,
including those who are gay and lesbian."
The survey also confirmed past studies that most Latino
registered voters favor Obama over Republican challenger Mitt
Romney, by 69 percent to 21 percent, compared to the general
public, which is more evenly divided.
But Latinos are divided by their religion - three-quarters
of Latino Catholic registered voters and eight out of ten
religiously unaffiliated Latinos support Obama. In contrast,
half of Latino evangelical voters support Obama, while 39
percent support Romney. Latino evangelicals account for 16
percent of Latino voters.
Obama's declaration of support for gay marriage May 9 may
have prompted some Americans, especially blacks and Hispanics,
to reconsider their opposition, an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos
poll data showed in May. The data found that fewer blacks and
Hispanics opposed gay marriage after Obama's remarks than
before.
Also Thursday, The Catholic Association, a Virginia-based
group not affiliated with the official church, announced that it
will start distributing its "Religious Liberty Scorecard," which
praises Romney's stance on religious issues, in Spanish as well
as English.
Thursday's survey was conducted by the Pew Hispanic Center
and the Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life, both projects of
the Pew Research Center in Washington. It was conducted between
Sept. 7 and Oct. 4, before the presidential debates, and
surveyed 1,765 Latino adults, including 903 registered Latino
voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.6 percent for
questions involving registered voters only, and 3.2 percent for
other questions.
The Latino electorate includes 23.7 million, or 11 percent,
of eligible U.S. voters, an increase of more than 4 million
since 2008, according to the report.