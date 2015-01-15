Jan 15 Michigan must recognize the legal marriages of about 300 same-sex couples who were wed in the state after a federal court struck down a ban on gay marriage and before the decision was put on hold by a U.S. appeals court, a judge ruled Thursday.

The couples have a fundamental right under the U.S. Constitution even though a U.S. appeals court has reversed the 2014 decision that struck down the Michigan law, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith ruled. Goldsmith also put his ruling on hold for 21 days. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis)