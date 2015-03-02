(Adds Nebraska appealing decision, byline)
By Carson Vaughan
LINCOLN, Neb., March 2 A federal judge on Monday
ruled Nebraska's ban on gay marriage unconstitutional in a
decision that could allow same-sex couples to marry in the state
within a week.
U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon issued a preliminary
injunction in the case brought by seven same-sex couples in the
state, calling Nebraska's ban an "unabashedly gender-specific
infringement of the equal rights of its citizens."
Bataillon denied a state request to stay his decision but
said his injunction would take effect on March 9 to assuage
Nebraska officials' concerns of possible administrative turmoil.
Nebraska state officials quickly appealed the ruling to the
8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
"The definition of marriage is an issue for the people of
Nebraska, and an activist judge should not substitute his
personal political preferences for the will of the people,"
Governor Pete Ricketts said in a statement.
Nebraska voters in 2000 adopted a state constitutional
amendment that defines marriage as only between one man and one
woman and does not recognize civil unions, domestic partnerships
or similar relationships for same-sex couples.
The plaintiffs include Sally Waters, who has stage four
breast cancer that has spread and wants Nebraska to recognize
her 2008 marriage to Susan Waters in California in part to
provide critical financial protections for their children.
"Today is a day for celebration. The love and commitment our
clients share will finally be entitled to equality and respect
in the eyes of the law," said Danielle Conrad, executive
director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.
The ACLU and other attorneys brought the challenge against
the ban in November.
Nebraska officials had asked the judge to put the challenge
on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether states can
ban gay marriage, arguing that the Nebraska case raises the same
questions the Supreme Court will address.
Challengers to bans in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and
Kentucky filed briefs on Friday in the U.S. Supreme Court case,
which is expected to be decided by the end of June.
"It is time for the U.S. Supreme Court to bring the country
to national resolution and end marriage discrimination for all
Americans," Freedom to Marry president Evan Wolfson said in a
statement.
