SEATTLE Feb 9 Governor Christine Gregoire
plans on Monday to sign newly passed legislation legalizing gay
marriage in Washington state, making it the seventh U.S. state
to recognize same-sex nuptials, her office said on Thursday.
A statehouse signing ceremony in Olympia, Washington's
capital, was slated for 11:30 a.m. local time on Monday (1930
GMT). The bill won final legislative approval from the state
House of Representatives on Wednesday by a vote of 55-43.
The measure will not take effect before early June.
Opponents have vowed to seek its repeal at the polls in
November, but they cannot begin collecting signatures for a
petition to overturn the measure by referendum until it is
signed into law.
House approval of the Senate-passed bill came a day after a
federal appeals court handed gay rights advocates a legal
victory in California by declaring a voter-approved gay marriage
ban in that state to be unconstitutional.
Democrats, who control both legislative chambers
in Olympia, accounted for the lion's share of support for the
bill. The stage for swift passage of the measure this year was
set after Gregoire, a Democrat, announced last month she would
endorse the legislation.
Several prominent Washington-based companies employing tens
of thousands of workers in the state also have supported the
bill, including Microsoft, Amazon and Starbucks. Opponents were
led by Catholic bishops and other religious conservatives.
Supporters of same-sex marriage are pushing similar statutes
in Maryland and New Jersey, and a referendum to legalize gay
marriage in Maine has qualified for the November ballot there.
Six other states already recognize gay marriage -- New York,
Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Iowa --
as does the District of Columbia.
Gregoire, in a statement issued after Wednesday's vote, said
Washington state would "no longer deny our citizens the
opportunity to marry the person they love."
"We tell every child of same-sex couples that their family
is every bit as equal and important as all other families in our
state," she said.
(Reporting by Nicole Neroulias; Writing by Steve Gorman;
Editing by Tim Gaynor and Peter Cooney)