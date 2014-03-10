By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 A U.S. appeals court
ruling that significantly boosted gay rights will stand, as a
pharmaceutical company involved in the case said on Monday that
it would not appeal.
Earlier this year the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
San Francisco found that a gay man was improperly excluded from
jury service because of his sexual orientation, and ordered a
new trial for GlaxoSmithKline Plc against AbbVie, an Abbott
Laboratories spinoff.
The ruling heightened constitutional protections that judges
in several Western states must now consider when evaluating laws
that curtail gay rights. Last month, Nevada's attorney general
said she would no longer defend that state's gay marriage ban in
court, citing the changed legal landscape resulting from the
Glaxo decision.
The deadline for AbbVie to seek 9th Circuit reconsideration
passed last week, and an AbbVie representative on Monday said
the company would not appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme
Court.
The case involved Abbott's pricing of HIV medications, a
contentious issue in the gay community. Glaxo accused Abbott of
improperly increasing the price of one drug, Norvir, to help it
preserve sales growth of one of its other HIV blockbusters,
Kaletra.
Norvir plays a key role in AIDS-fighting cocktails because
it can boost the effectiveness of other drugs. Glaxo accused
Abbott of raising Norvir's price by 400 percent in 2003, as part
of an effort to harm competitors whose drugs were dependent on
being used in combination with Norvir.
Glaxo had sought $571 million, but after a four-week trial
came away with only a $3.5 million jury award.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Smithkline Beecham Corp dba
GlaxoSmithKline vs. Abbott Laboratories, 11-17357.