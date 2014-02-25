PHOENIX Feb 25 Pressure mounted on Arizona's
governor on Tuesday to veto a controversial bill described by
critics as anti-gay, with at least two advisers to Republican
Jan Brewer saying they had urged her to nix the measure.
Brewer has yet to say publicly whether she will sign or veto
the bill, which would allow businesses to refuse service to
customers if doing otherwise would violate their deeply held
religious beliefs.
Two of her advisers reached by Reuters said they had both
urged her to veto the measure, with one saying her track record
on such issues made him think she would lean in that direction.
But both stressed no decision had been taken.
"We had a vigorous discussion, and I said that she should
veto the bill," longtime adviser Chuck Coughlin said in an
interview, declining to reveal further details about the private
conversation. "She will let everyone know when she makes up her
mind."
Another senior adviser, Doug Cole, said he also urged a veto
and that the governor planned to sit down on Wednesday with
groups from both sides to hear their perspectives on the issue.
Brewer has until Saturday to sign the bill into law or veto it.
The bill drew the ire of civil liberties groups and concerns
from the business community when it cleared the state
legislature last week, with opponents saying it amounted to a
license to discriminate against gays and others at a time when
same-sex marriage activists have notched several court victories
in recent months.
Seventeen U.S. states and the District of Columbia now
recognize gay marriage in a trend that has gained momentum since
the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that legally married
same-sex couples nationwide are eligible for federal benefits.
Arizona is among more than 30 states that still ban gay or
lesbian couples from marrying.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
Under the bill, a business would have a defense against a
discrimination lawsuit if a decision to deny service was
motivated by a "sincerely held" religious belief and if
providing service would substantially burden the exercise of
those religious beliefs.
The bill has drawn criticism from U.S. Republican Senator
John McCain of Arizona, who in his most expansive remarks on the
issue so far said efforts to pass the bill could damage the
state's reputation and economy.
"Unfortunately, it hurts the image of our state," he told
CNN television on Tuesday, citing the strong response from
Arizona business leaders, including the state's Chamber of
Commerce, criticizing the measure.
"This is going to hurt the state of Arizona's economy, and
frankly, our image. So, I hope that the governor of Arizona will
veto this and we move on," he said, adding that he has not
talked directly with Brewer about the proposal.
The measure is being pushed by the conservative Center for
Arizona Policy, which helped write the proposal and says it has
been wrongly characterized and actually aims at protecting the
religious rights of all.
Brewer spokesman Andrew Wilder said high-tech giant Apple
Inc had also requested a veto in a conversation with
the governor over the weekend. Three Republican state Senators
said on Monday they had reconsidered their support for the bill,
and urged a veto.
Apple has announced plans to open a manufacturing facility
in Arizona that is expected to employ 700 workers in partnership
with mineral crystal specialist GT Advanced Technologies Inc.