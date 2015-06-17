By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, June 17
General Electric Co
Chairman Jeff Immelt warned on Wednesday that the company would
move manufacturing jobs to Canada and Europe if the
Export-Import Bank closes and that U.S. economic influence will
wane if Congress blocks a major Pacific-rim trade pact.
Speaking to business leaders at a luncheon of the Economic
Club of Washington, Immelt said U.S. companies need market
access and financing tools to help level the playing field in an
"economic war for exports."
The charter of the Ex-Im Bank, the U.S. government's export
credit agency, will expire on June 30, blocking it from writing
new loans and trade guarantees, unless Congress acts to
reauthorize it.
President Barack Obama's plans for a pan-Pacific free trade
zone have stalled after Democrats defeated a key portion of
legislation aimed at speeding negotiations.
"In two weeks the U.S. will have neither trade deals, nor an
export bank. And at that point we're going to be in full retreat
on the global economic stage," Immelt said.
Without Ex-Im, major export deals will be lost to China,
Japan and Europe, where there is aggressive government support
for exports, he said. Since GE does not want to lose that
business, it will move production to countries where it can take
advantage of export credit agency support.
"Good GE jobs in the United States will be moved to Canada
and Europe. That's a mighty high price to pay for ideological
purity," Immelt said.
Conservative Republicans who want to kill Ex-Im say that it
represents government interference in private business
decisions, provides "corporate welfare" to big companies
including GE and Boeing Co.
He also said Democrats needed to be more confident that
trade deals will help generate well-paying jobs in the United
States, adding that a number of GE's unionized plants export the
majority of their products.
Passing both the "fast-track" trade authority package and
reauthorizing the Ex-Im bank would send a strong signal to
global customers that the United States intends to stay a leader
in exports for the long term, Immelt said.
