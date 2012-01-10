BEIJING Jan 10 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner is making Washington's case for stricter
sanctions on Iran during a visit this week to China, the largest
consumer of Iranian oil.
His trip is the latest step in accelerating U.S. efforts to
stem Iran's flow of oil revenue and force it to abandon a
suspected nuclear weapons programme -- all while avoiding a
spike in crude prices that could threaten the global economy.
For China, the challenge is to balance its commitments to
Iran with its desire to be viewed as a cooperative partner by
the United States.
"I think the key here is to try to isolate China. If the
U.S. can effectively get Japan -- but more importantly Russia --
on side, then China will feel a lot of pressure to join onto any
U.S.-led multilateral sanctions," said John Lee at the Centre
for International Security Studies at the University of Sydney.
"If it's just a bilateral sanction between Geithner and his
counterparts, then I think Washington will achieve very little
this week," he told Reuters Insider TV.
U.S. President Barack Obama recently authorised a law
imposing sanctions on financial institutions that deal with
Iran's central bank, its main clearinghouse for oil exports.
China has backed U.N. Security Council resolutions calling
on Iran to halt uranium enrichment activities, while working to
ensure its energy ties are not threatened. As a permanent member
of the council, China wields a veto.
It has criticised the United States and European Union for
imposing separate sanctions on Iran and said they should take no
steps reaching beyond the U.N. resolutions.
Geithner was greeted by vice premier Wang Qishan,
who oversees the Chinese economy, during a meeting on Tuesday at
China's Diaoyutai state guesthouse. He is to have back-to-back
meetings on Wednesday with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and future
Chinese leaders Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang.
Wang noted "a positive working relationship" between the
United States and China, adding: "We are also having important
cooperation in the multilateral and global arena in the areas of
economy, finance, trade policies and also G-20 related affairs."
Geithner responded: "As you said, China and the United
States share so many important interests and among those are
increasing our cooperation on global economic issues."
DISPUTE
Geithner will also help hammer out the agenda for Xi's trip
to the United States and for a bilateral summit later this
spring. He will then go to Japan.
Wen will visit three key Middle Eastern oil and gas
suppliers -- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar --
from the weekend amid signs Beijing wants to expand its options
in the face of U.S. sanctions aimed at Iran.
Talks during Wen's six-day trip are sure to cover energy
cooperation, at least in general terms, said Lin Boqiang,
director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at
Xiamen University in east China.
China cut oil imports from Iran in January and February in a
dispute over contract terms and has been looking for alternative
supplies.
Iran is China's third-largest crude supplier.
"Strategically, it is very much in China's interest to have
a strong Iran to block U.S. dominance of the Middle East and
Southwest and Central Asia. It's not just about crude supply,"
said Willem van Kemenade, a Beijing-based scholar on Chinese
foreign policy.
"Preventing Iran from getting into a crisis or regime
collapse is very much in China's interest."
The United States is unlikely to wish to cut off Iranian
crude flows altogether, which would push up oil prices as China
and other customers are forced to seek replacement barrels.
The price of Brent crude oil has already surged about $10
per barrel since the middle of December, the commercial deadline
for Tehran and Beijing to agree on January's shipments.
The European Union, meanwhile, has agreed in principle to a
ban on Iranian oil, and the United States is trying to get
allies Japan and South Korea to agree to cut purchases.
That could leave China with room to continue sourcing oil
from Iran at a discount, allowing it to say it has cooperated
with U.S. efforts to reduce revenue to Iran while also getting
cheaper oil for itself.
"I think China's going to be receptive ... China doesn't
want to be the outlier," said Frank Lavin, chief executive of
Export Now and a former U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce for
International Trade.
"They are going to go step-by-step, but they don't want to
be the last person in the boat, so to speak," he said.
