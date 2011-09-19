WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Monday he believes that European
leaders will incorporate some lessons and methods employed by
the United States during the financial crisis as they work to
quell their sovereign debt woes.
"If you watch carefully what they've done and if you watch
carefully what they're going to do going forward, I think
you're going to see them draw on the lessons of our crisis,
draw on the lessons of what worked here in the United States,"
Geithner told Bloomberg Television in an interview.
Geithner, who met with European finance chiefs over the
weekend in Poland, also said that U.S. banks were in a much
better position to deal with any financial shocks from Greece
or elsewhere -- "whatever the source is" -- because of early,
aggressive U.S. efforts to recapitalize its financial sector.
(Reporting by David Lawder)