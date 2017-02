WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that central bank actions to boost dollar liquidity are a "responsible" way to help ease pressure on European banks and preserve growth.

"I think this was a responsible, sensible way for the Federal Reserve and other central banks to try to diminish some of the pressures you're seeing on European financial institutions," he told reporters following a visit to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (Reporting by David Lawder)