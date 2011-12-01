(Adds Geithner comments on liquidity, consumer agency)
WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that central bank liquidity
actions would ease some pressure on European banks and help
preserve global growth.
"I think this was a responsible, sensible way for the
Federal Reserve and other central banks to try to diminish some
of the pressures you're seeing on European financial
institutions," he told reporters following a visit to the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Geithner said increased access to dollar funding would help
reduce the need for European banks to deleverage their balance
sheets and pull back credit. This in turn will reduce pressure
on growth due to a sudden halt in lending from banks wracked by
the debt crisis.
"There's a very strong and compelling case for that type of
action," added Geithner, who was president of the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York in late 2008 when the Fed and other
central banks took a number of extraordinary actions to boost
liquidity.
The Fed, along with the European Central Bank and
counterparts in Japan, Canada, Britain and Switzerland agreed
to cut the rate on dollar swap lines by 50 basis points to a
rate currently around 0.6 percent. This will make it easier for
European banks to obtain dollar funding than from money markets
that have pulled back due to the European financial crisis.
Geithner also called on the U.S. Senate to quickly hold a
vote to confirm Richard Cordray as the CFPB's director, saying
that those opposing him would be swayed by his credentials.
Until Cordray, the former Ohio attorney general, is confirmed,
the controversial agency's rulemaking power is extremely
limited.
A block of some 44 Republican senators, urged on by the
financial services industry, have signed a letter opposing
Cordray's nomination and have threatened to block any vote
unless the Treasury agrees to weaken the bureau by having it be
run by a council of regulators instead of a single director and
subject its budget to congressional appropriations.
Geithner said he wasn't willing to make those compromises.
In passing the Dodd-Frank financial reform law in 2010, the
previous Congress carefully designed the checks and balances
provided by the agency to protect consumers, he siad.
"We think they got that balance right. We don't see any
case for changing that balance and I don't believe we should
have to do that," he said.
He said the best way to persuade Congress to confirm
Cordray was to make the case that it was doing worthwhile
work.
